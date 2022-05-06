Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENDP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ENDP traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 651,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,811. The stock has a market cap of $327.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.07. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

