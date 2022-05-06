Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.17)-(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.56 million.

ENDP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 3,801,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,533,905. The company has a market cap of $472.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

