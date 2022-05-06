Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

