Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $187.28 and last traded at $186.94. 60,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,801,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.02.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

