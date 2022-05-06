Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $187.28 and last traded at $186.94. 60,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,801,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.53.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.02.
In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.