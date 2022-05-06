EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.87

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.87 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 35.65 ($0.45). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 35.20 ($0.44), with a volume of 8,727,650 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENQ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 40 ($0.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.95. The company has a market cap of £682.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

