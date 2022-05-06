Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

