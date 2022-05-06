Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $89.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ENV traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. 13,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

