Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324-$326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.01 million.Envestnet also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

NYSE:ENV traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 527,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

