Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324-$326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.01 million.Envestnet also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.
NYSE:ENV traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 527,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.
Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.