Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.91 Per Share

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.905 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Enviva has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Enviva has a payout ratio of 180.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enviva to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 204.8%.

Shares of EVA opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.62. Enviva has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enviva by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enviva by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter.

EVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

