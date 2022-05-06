EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.42. 4,264,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,788. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

