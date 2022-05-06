Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives $20.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Claude Demby bought 13,200 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 656,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 875,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 1,118,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

