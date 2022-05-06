ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $57.06 on Monday. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.24.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,774,000 after buying an additional 2,665,643 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,339,000 after buying an additional 877,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ePlus by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,438,000 after purchasing an additional 693,850 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,427,000 after purchasing an additional 574,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ePlus by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 519,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

