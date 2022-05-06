Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marriott International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904 over the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

