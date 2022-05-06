Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 6th (ACQ, AETUF, AND, ANDHF, AOCIF, ARR, ARX, ATRWF, ATZ, ATZAF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 6th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND)

had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.50 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$49.50 to C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$48.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$54.00.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.25 to C$24.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$54.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$61.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$61.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from C$63.00 to C$69.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) was given a C$7.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $68.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was given a C$47.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was given a $6.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$95.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$87.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from C$79.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$111.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$95.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$7.50 to C$8.50. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.75 to C$6.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$18.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$18.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$18.50.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $2.75 to $2.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.25.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $17.50 to $18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was given a $190.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$55.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) was given a C$32.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $72.00 to $75.00.

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$9.75.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$24.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$23.75.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$23.75.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.50 to C$23.50.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$116.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$32.00.

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$35.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $51.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$49.50 to C$50.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) was given a C$28.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target cut by Jonestrading from $18.50 to $18.00.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.30 to C$2.25.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$49.50 to C$50.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$19.00.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was given a $158.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $63.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $840.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,000.00 to $800.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from $1,000.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$4.50.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.25. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) was given a C$7.75 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$62.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$67.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.50.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$33.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was given a $61.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$37.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$42.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

