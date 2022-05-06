Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 161,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,923,000 after acquiring an additional 537,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after acquiring an additional 891,419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 806,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 881,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

