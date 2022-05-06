Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.40. 841,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

