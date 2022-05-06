Ernest S. Rady Buys 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,026,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,254.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. 188,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,484. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,107,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.