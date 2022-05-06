Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Lifted to “Buy” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($47.37) to €42.00 ($44.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of EBKOF stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.