ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ESSA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.84. 4,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

