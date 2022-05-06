Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.28. The company had a trading volume of 156,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $126.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.