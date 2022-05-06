Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.5% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.01. The company had a trading volume of 493,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,528. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

