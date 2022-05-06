Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,339. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $106.91 and a one year high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.