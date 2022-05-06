Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will post $387.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.21 million and the lowest is $378.41 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $350.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.93.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.36. 11,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $279.63 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

