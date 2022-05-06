Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 688,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 631.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $25.00 on Friday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETTYF shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 295 to SEK 305 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

