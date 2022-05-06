Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $274.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.45.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $241.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.45 and its 200-day moving average is $311.48. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $227.49 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.