ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Stock Position Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,796 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MJ. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 327,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 266,421 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,866 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 78,802 shares in the last quarter.

MJ stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

