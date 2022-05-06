Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $58,423.99 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $58,423.99 and approximately $1,070.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.67 or 0.07472240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00077366 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

