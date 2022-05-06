Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Posts Earnings Results

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 299,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,651. Etsy has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average is $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.16.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Etsy by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

