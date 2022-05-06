Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.16.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.75 and its 200-day moving average is $179.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 22.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Etsy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Etsy by 206.9% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

