Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.16.

ETSY stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 178,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.31. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

