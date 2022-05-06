Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERFSF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $91.00 on Monday. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $87.80 and a one year high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.02.

About Eurofins Scientific (Get Rating)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.