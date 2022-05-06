Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $954.91

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 954.91 ($11.93) and traded as high as GBX 992 ($12.39). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 974 ($12.17), with a volume of 136,146 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 937.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 954.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.36.

In other Euromoney Institutional Investor news, insider Jack Callaway purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.23) per share, for a total transaction of £22,475 ($28,076.20).

About Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

