Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) versus OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Critical Contrast

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of OptiNose shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and OptiNose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A -254.96% -97.27% OptiNose -110.24% N/A -55.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and OptiNose’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$122.18 million ($2.31) -1.15 OptiNose $74.65 million 2.43 -$82.30 million ($1.48) -1.48

OptiNose has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptiNose has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evelo Biosciences and OptiNose, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 OptiNose 0 0 2 0 3.00

Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $23.70, suggesting a potential upside of 796.03%. OptiNose has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 371.84%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than OptiNose.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences beats OptiNose on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19. The company also develops EDP1867, an inactivated investigational oral biologic, which is in Phase 1b for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939, an extracellular vesicle investigational oral biologic for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About OptiNose (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It is also developing OPN-019 that combines liquid EDS device with an antiseptic. The company has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail; and Inexia Limited to develop, manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

