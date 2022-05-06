Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Everest Re Group reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $12.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,621. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.22 and a 200-day moving average of $281.92. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.