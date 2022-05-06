Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5725 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Evergy has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Evergy has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

