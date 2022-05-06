Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Evergy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.43-3.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. 12,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evergy by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after purchasing an additional 243,592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

