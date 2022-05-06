Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €34.70 ($36.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.34 ($34.05).

Shares of EVK stock traded down €0.58 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €25.12 ($26.44). 629,437 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.05 and a 200 day moving average of €27.20. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($34.71).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

