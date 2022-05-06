Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Issues Earnings Results

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

AQUA traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.27. 1,835,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

