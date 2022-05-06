Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.73

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.73 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 26180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

