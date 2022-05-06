ExclusiveCoin Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $192,555.90 and $92.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003071 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000722 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

