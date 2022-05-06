eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPI. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. 38,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,495. eXp World has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,197,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,942 shares of company stock worth $6,292,481. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 31.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

