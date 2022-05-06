Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.71.

EXPE opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 933,647 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $153,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $660,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

