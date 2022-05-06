Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,372. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

