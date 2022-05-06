Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $2,155,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

