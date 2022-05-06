Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,129.20 ($39.09).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,850 ($35.60) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($39.30) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($46.85) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LON:EXPN traded down GBX 96 ($1.20) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,646 ($33.05). 1,174,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,979. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,865.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,138.13. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,528 ($31.58) and a one year high of GBX 3,689 ($46.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

