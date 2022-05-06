EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 183,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,886. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $384.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

