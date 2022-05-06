F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Position Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,286 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. makes up 2.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 9.38% of F.N.B. worth $362,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. Raymond James upped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.83. 2,728,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,205. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

