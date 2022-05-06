Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RFG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RFG traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.84. 4,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.66. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.51 and a 52-week high of $246.33.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

