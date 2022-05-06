Facet Wealth Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 122,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.52. 2,784,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.