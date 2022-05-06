Facet Wealth Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.57. 999,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,585. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23.

